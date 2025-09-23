Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.45 and traded as high as C$6.86. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$6.83, with a volume of 22,606 shares trading hands.
Exco Technologies Stock Up 1.0%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.45.
Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.74%.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
