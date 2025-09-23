Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $9.00. Optical Cable shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 53,066 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Optical Cable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 million, a P/E ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.83% of Optical Cable worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

