Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.4%

RCL opened at $329.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.