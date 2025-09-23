GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.53 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 70.60 ($0.95). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 2,572,466 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 90 price objective on shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.

The company has a market capitalization of £600.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6,233.04 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.53.

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

