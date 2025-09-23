Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,669 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 89,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 210.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period.

QLTA opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $49.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

