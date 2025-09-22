XYO Self Reported Market Cap Tops $134.46 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $134.46 million and $13.41 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00002518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00001958 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000014 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,655,185,228 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is xyo.network/blog. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938.01129856 with 13,655,185,228.11436914 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00980281 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $8,998,209.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

