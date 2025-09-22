Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Tops $63.26 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $63.26 million and $4.46 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00000885 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000511 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 63,264,568 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
