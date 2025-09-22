AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.62 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $472.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.07. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

