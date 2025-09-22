Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Boosts Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.2% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 344,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $7,934,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,647,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $220.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

