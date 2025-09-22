CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $492.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.41.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD traded down $11.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $490.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,687. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $272.67 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.58, a PEG ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,741 shares of company stock valued at $47,456,437. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.5% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

