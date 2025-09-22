PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Shares of PEP opened at $141.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.97. The stock has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

