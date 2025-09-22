Scharf Investments LLC Acquires 261,898 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 261,898 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $104,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $113.71 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average is $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

