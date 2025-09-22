Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,011,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,231 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $44,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 61,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,287,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,052,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.