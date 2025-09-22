iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR is Painted Porch Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 15.4% of Painted Porch Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Painted Porch Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average is $108.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

