SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 20953020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.The firm had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $279,602.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 285,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,522.60. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,250 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $9,715,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.