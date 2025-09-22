Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 1,525,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,767,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Specifically, Director Paul Caine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 158,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,075. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 8,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $208,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,435.50. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Magnite news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $147,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,007.94. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Magnite alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Magnite Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.