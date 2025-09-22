Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $183.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as high as $166.01 and last traded at $166.41, with a volume of 465668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.62.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. Citigroup downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,043,000 after buying an additional 4,155,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,724,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,035,000 after purchasing an additional 286,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Valero Energy by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,141,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,089,897,000 after buying an additional 1,164,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $827,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.14. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

