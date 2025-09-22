iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $226.30 and last traded at $225.72, with a volume of 6463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.69.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,059.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth about $343,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

