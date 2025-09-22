Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.21 and last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 1023933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 target price on Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.22.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $465.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.01 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.64%.Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,412,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,691,000 after buying an additional 428,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,711,000 after buying an additional 432,589 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,552,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,023,000 after purchasing an additional 77,574 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

