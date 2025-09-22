Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.7534 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 430.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.66.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.