Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 908 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Lee Kelleher Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lee Kelleher Wealth Management now owns 142,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,729,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,261,000 after buying an additional 134,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.