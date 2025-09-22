Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Roper Technologies stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ROP traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $506.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $533.03 and a 200 day moving average of $554.69. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.00 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

