Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 18,255 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $52.27 on Monday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $387.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

