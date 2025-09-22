Chris Bulman Inc Invests $325,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

