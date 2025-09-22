Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.42 and last traded at $105.30, with a volume of 200480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.19.

Defiance Quantum ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.98.

Get Defiance Quantum ETF alerts:

Defiance Quantum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $0.2656 dividend. This is a boost from Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 7,600.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Defiance Quantum ETF by 289.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Defiance Quantum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Quantum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Quantum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.