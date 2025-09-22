Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.42 and last traded at $105.30, with a volume of 200480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.19.
The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.98.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $0.2656 dividend. This is a boost from Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th.
The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.
