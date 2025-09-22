Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUMGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.42 and last traded at $105.30, with a volume of 200480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.19.

Defiance Quantum ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.98.

Defiance Quantum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $0.2656 dividend. This is a boost from Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 7,600.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Defiance Quantum ETF by 289.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Defiance Quantum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

