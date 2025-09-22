Hecla Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 43,937 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,721 call options.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.19. 15,928,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,292,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.93 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $163,388.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,428. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $41,360,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 40.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,052,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $18,410,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 869.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,274,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,288 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,118,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,855 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares set a $7.00 price target on Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, June 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HL

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.