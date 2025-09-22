UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Price

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.77.

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.37. 975,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,788,688. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

