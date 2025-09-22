Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $8.67 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.4% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in International Business Machines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE IBM opened at $267.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.31. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

