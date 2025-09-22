Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in Cisco Systems by 145.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,439 shares of company stock worth $4,369,104 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

