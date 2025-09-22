Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 3,560 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 790,522 shares worth $224,295,124. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $344.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

