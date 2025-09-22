Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,302 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $479.01 on Monday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.32 and its 200 day moving average is $463.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

