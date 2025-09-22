GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Holdings Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 16.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.35.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova stock opened at $624.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $617.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.75.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

