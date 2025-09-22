Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2%

GOOG opened at $255.24 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $256.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.56.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.