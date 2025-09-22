CX Institutional Buys 581 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

CX Institutional increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,177 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $3,355,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,298.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $108.62 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $109.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

