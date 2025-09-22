Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 1,393 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $504.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $533.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.00 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

