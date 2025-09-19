Sky Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,074.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 138,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 119,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.76. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

