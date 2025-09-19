Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stake Raised by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,524 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.63.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $367.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.83 and a 200-day moving average of $377.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $557.90. The company has a market cap of $155.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

