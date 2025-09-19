The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stake Lifted by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.0% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,238,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $897,185,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 585,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5,559.2% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,876,000 after purchasing an additional 461,911 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price target (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

GS stock opened at $804.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $736.02 and a 200-day moving average of $636.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $807.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

