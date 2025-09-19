YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $608.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $731.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $611.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

