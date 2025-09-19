Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 299 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Brady Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.8% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $267.76 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.46. The stock has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.08.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

