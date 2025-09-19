Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $327.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $328.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.71. The company has a market capitalization of $536.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

