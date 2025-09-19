Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,254 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,247,619,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 27,378.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. This trade represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.79.

Tesla Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $416.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 240.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

