AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

AHL Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.3% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.22.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $134.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.