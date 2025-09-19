Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 498,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Texas Instruments by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 369,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7%

TXN opened at $181.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

