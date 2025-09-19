Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX). In a filing disclosed on September 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Blackstone stock on August 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/14/2025.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $188.74 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.20 and its 200 day moving average is $151.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 110.75%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in Blackstone by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

