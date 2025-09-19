Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.6% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2%

XOM opened at $113.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average is $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

