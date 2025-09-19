Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 54,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 148,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.