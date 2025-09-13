Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Firefly Aerospace’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Firefly Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Firefly Aerospace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of FLY stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. Firefly Aerospace has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

