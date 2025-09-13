Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $540.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $515.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $540.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.25.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $553.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.05. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $362.42 and a 12 month high of $559.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total transaction of $385,745.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,514.64. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $503.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,320.80. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,646 shares of company stock valued at $21,634,454. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 255,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after acquiring an additional 76,673 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

