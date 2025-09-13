Carriage Services’ (CSV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Carriage Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $672.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 12.85%.The company had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

In related news, VP Shane Pudenz sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $577,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,294.80. This represents a 46.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Carriage Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 648,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Carriage Services by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 120.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

